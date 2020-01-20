Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

Texas authorities say a search for a suspect continues after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert inside a San Antonio club.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

McManus says one of the victims was a 21-year-old man.

No one was immediately taken into custody.

