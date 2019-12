Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting killing a man at house in Springfield.

Officers responded to a home near Roanoke and Latoka around 3 p.m.

Investigators say the call came into police as an assault at the house. When police entered the house, the man was armed. Police then shot him. He died at the scene. Investigators have not identified him.

Police say a woman inside the home was taken away by officers.

Police call this an active investigation.