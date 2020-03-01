Police: Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Laurie, Mo.

The Laurie Police Department says counterfeit $100 bills have circulated in the area over the last few months.

Police say the counterfeit bills falsely resemble a $100 bill and have Chinese or oriental writing on them.

A real $100 bill is suppose the have serial numbers in the area where the writing appears.

Police ask local businesses and locals to be cautious when receiving a $100 bill and to closely examine the front and back. If you receive fake currency, police say vehicle description, license plate numbers or surveillance video could help track suspects.

Officers seek two suspects, but say the bills are passing through the community. If you have any additional information, contact the Laurie Police Department at 573-374-4871.