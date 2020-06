Springfield police are looking for the person who stole a truck from the north side of town and then crashed it in south Springfield.

It was crashed in the 2200 block of West Chesterfield around 4:00 Sunday morning.

Officers tell us the driver flipped the truck hitting an electrical box, trees, a dumpster, and even a building.

The driver then ditched the truck and took off on foot. He is still on the run.