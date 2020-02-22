Police: Man under car in downtown Kansas City dies when it falls on him

Police in Kansas City say a man who was working under a car was killed when the car fell on him.

The Kansas City Star says the incident happened Friday morning in downtown Kansas City.

First responders were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and learned the man had been taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity had not been released by midday Saturday. A police spokesman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, says the circumstances of the fatal incident remain under investigation.