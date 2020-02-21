Police, Republic School District investigating report of student slapped on back by teacher

Police and the Republic School District are investigating a report a teacher slapped a student on the back.

Here's what we know. A parent of a Republic Middle School student reported it to police. The incident happened Thursday. Republic Schools Director of Communication Josey McPhail says police did not arrest the teacher. The school did not release the teacher identity.

Director of Safety and Security for Republic Schools Scott Umbarger says any time there is an incident like this, until the investigation is complete, the employee is not around students and is not in the school building.

Umbarger says they are getting to the bottom of what happened.

"Any time we get an allegation similar to this, we talk to every student in the classroom, any student that might have seen it, any staff member that might have knowledge of it, heard about it, saw it, so that we can, not only for the student's sake, but for the staff member's sake, find out exactly what happened and do our due diligence for both sides," said Umbarger.

Umbarger hopes to complete interviews in the investigation by the end of the weekend. He added he didn't have a timetable on how long the investigation would take. The Republic Police Department is conducting a separate investigation.