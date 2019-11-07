Police: Woman who taunted lion at Bronx Zoo turns herself in

The woman who was allegedly seen in a viral video taunting a lion at the Bronx Zoo has been arrested.

Myah Autry is charged with two counts of criminal trespassing. The 32-year-old turned herself in Wednesday night for the Sept. 28 incident. (Source: CNN)

Police say Autry shared video of herself on social media climbing over a wooden fence at the zoo, then waving at the lion.

Investigators haven't said how she got over the barrier.

Autry is also accused of illegally entering the giraffe area.

She wasn’t hurt, nor were the animals, but zoo officials say her actions were extremely dangerous.

