Police arrest 3 in the shooting deaths of 2 near West Plains, Mo.

Police arrested three suspects in the shootings deaths of a man and woman found inside a car outside of West Plains, Mo.

Officers found the bodies of Frankie L. Ziegler and Richard L. Kuntz on May 5.

Police arrested Kyla R. Croney, 34 and Levi Daniel Gunter, 37 Thursday. They each face two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police later arrested a third suspect. However, the Howell County prosecutor has not yet filed any charges.

A homeowner nearby found Ziegler and Kuntz dead in the running car. Police have yet to release a motive, only saying this was not a random act of violence.

Police thanked the Fulton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police for assistance in the investigation.

