West Plains, Mo. police arrest 3 in shots fire cases

The West Plains, Mo. Police Department arrested three people for two shots fired incidents Monday.

Officers arrested Christopher Dusenberry, Korby Scott Martz and Felicia Marie Butler. All face assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Officers Monday responded to two reports of shots fired in a residential area. The calls happened around midday Monday. Police say the shooter pulled up along side a residence on Lincoln Avenue around 10 a.m. and fired shots. Police say the shooter then fired shots at a vehicle in the area of West Plains High School. No injuries are reported.