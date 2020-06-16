Police believe deaths of 2 inside Springfield home a murder-suicide

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people as a possible murder-suicide investigation.

Officers responded to the home near Division and Golden Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

Investigators say a family member of the two called 911 for help after failing to get in touch with them. Investigators have not released how they died. Police found them dead inside a bedroom.

Police have not released the identity of the two, but say the ages are in the 20s. Officers say a child was inside the home, but unharmed.

Crime scene investigators will work through the night processing evidence.