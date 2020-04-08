Police call Springfield man's disappearance a homicide investigation; 1 arrested

Police consider the disappearance of a Springfield man reported missing in July 2019 as a homicide.

Police say they became aware of the death of Elijah L. McReynolds, 34, in August. However, investigators say they do not know where the body is located.

Investigators say the primary suspect in this case is currently in custody in a different location for unrelated charges. Police have not released his name. Officers arrested a couple for questioning in the case Tuesday night. However, the Greene County prosecutor did not file any charges related to McReynolds' disappearance.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).