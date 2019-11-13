Police find body inside Joplin, Mo. home's freezer

Police in Joplin, Mo. are investigating a body found inside a freezer.

Police Monday responded to the 2600 block of South New Hampshire Avenue in reference to an arson investigation. During the investigation, the case took a new twist. Officers then responded to the 2600 block of South Vermont Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant at a home. Inside, officers found a man's body inside a freezer.

Investigators scheduled an autopsy to help reveal the identity of the man and how he died. Police have not arrested anyone in the case.

If you have any information or tips about this investigation you are asked to contact Sergeant Wolf at (417) 623-3131 ext. 881.