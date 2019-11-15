Police identify Joplin, Mo. man whose body was found in a freezer

The Joplin, Mo. Police Department identified the body of a man authorities found in a freezer.

Police say Paul N. Barton died one year ago. Police did not find any signs of foul play. His wife, Barbara Watters faces a charge of abandonment of a corpse.

Monday, police responded to the 2600 block of South New Hampshire Avenue in reference to an arson investigation. During the investigation, the case took a new twist. Officers then responded to the 2600 block of South Vermont Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant at a home. Inside, officers found a man's body inside a freezer.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.