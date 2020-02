Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday night in Springfield.

Investigators say Wyatt Lafferty, 22, died from his injuries.

Police responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunshine and Lone Pine. Police say the driver of the van turned onto Lone Pine when Lafftery's motorcycle crashed into it.

Police say two inside the van suffered injuries in the crash.

This is the second fatality crash in Springfield for 2020.