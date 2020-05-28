Police identify man killed in shooting in Mountain Home, Ark.

Investigators in Mountain Home, Ark. identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Memorial Day.

Jamie Sanders, 67, of Mountain Home died in the shooting. Officers arrested one person involved in the case who was a neighbor of the victim.

Investigators say they collected evidence at the scene of the crime. They executed two search warrants. Investigators are working closely with the 14th Judicial District Prosecutor during the investigation and will submit a case file for his review and consideration at an appropriate time.

Anyone with information that may assist in the case are asked to call the police department at 870-425-6336.

