Police identify victim killed in crash Sunday in north Springfield

The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a crash Sunday morning north Springfield.

The crash happened at Division Street and Johnson Avenue around 10:49 a.m. Sharon Holesapple, 45, died in the crash. She was a passenger in the car.

Police say Bradley Benson, 47, of Beaverton, Ore. was driving a 2013 Mini Cooper westbound on Division Street. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes and ran off the south side of the road. The car struck a utility pole and rolled.

Benson is hospitalized in stable condition.