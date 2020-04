Christian County, Mo. prosecutors charged a man in the death of a woman in Ozark.

Darrell Hamilton faces a charge in connection to the investigation in the death of Amy Phippen. Prosecutors charged him with a sodomy charge. A judge set bond at $100,000.

Officers found Phippen's body at a home in the 1000 block of West South Street on March 11. Officers arrested Hamilton shortly after the discovery. Investigators have not said how she died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.