Police in Bolivar, Mo. investigating deadly shooting; shooter on the run

The Bolivar, Mo. Police Department is investigating a shooting death.

Officers responded to a home Monday around 5:30 a.m. to the 200 block of West Buffalo Road after receiving a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the floor of the home. Police did not release the victim's identity.

Investigators say the shooter is at-large. They describe him as a Hispanic male with a mustache, beard and the No. 13 tattooed on his face. Investigators do not know a name.

If you know anything about this case, call 911 or the Bolivar Police Department.