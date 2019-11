Police in Nixa, Mo. are asking for the public's help in locating a child abuse suspect.

Police say Joseph Broadbent, 25, is on the run. He faces a charge of abuse of a child out of Christian County. Officers consider him a danger to the victim.

Broadbent is described as a white male, 5'10", 210 pounds.

If you know Joseph Broadbent's location, please call Nixa Police at (417) 582-1030.