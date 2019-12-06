Police in Springfield investigate armed robbery tied to Facebook Marketplace purchase

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Springfield house connected to a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

The robbery happened this week near Phelps Grove Park.

Erik Phillips says he answered the knock on the door around 2 p.m.Tuesday, expecting to see a friend. But it was a man and woman, saying they had some extra screws for his roommate's TV stand purchased off Facebook Marketplace. The sellers delivered the stand earlier in the day.

The seller sent Phillips' roommate a message saying, "found the screws for the mount. Do you want or need them? " But Phillips says the real reason they were there was to steal his phone, PlayStation 4, his backpack full of yoga gear, his running watch, his rent money and all his keys. It all happened while he was being held at gunpoint.

"So I was like, I'll just take the screws," said Phillips. "You don't have to help, or whatever. And that's whenever the guy, who's standing kind of off to the side, pulled the gun out of his jacket and forced his way into the house. Then he pretty quickly had me on the ground, facing oh, just looking straight down but kind of looking up toward my hands a little bit and he hit me I think twice maybe, with the butt of the gun."

Police are still looking for the man and woman who came in the house and another person who drove a getaway car. Phillips says ironically, he was supposed to sign a new lease on the house the next day. But, instead he'll be moving.

Police recommend meeting at a public place for transactions from sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. The Springfield Police Department even invites you to do so right out in front of the police station.

