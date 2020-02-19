Police investigate break-in at Wilder Elementary School in Springfield, Mo.

A school employee monitoring cameras alerted a school resource officer and police to a break-in at Wilder Elementary Wednesday morning. The worker spotted three people in the building just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say three 17-year-old men broke the front door glass to gain entry into the building. They took ten tablets and then escaped through a window on the west side of the school.

Police arrested two of the men soon after they arrived on the scene. K-9 helped police track down the third man in the 3100 block of East Scenic. A lieutenant says that man ran through several backyards to try and escape.

Police found the ten tablets near the school.

We're told that classes at Wilder Elementary will be in session on Wednesday.