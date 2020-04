Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at Kearney and Broadway.

Police Spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says a truck pulling a trailer was traveling east, turning north on Broadway from Kearney. The driver of the truck then hit a motorcyclist turning westbound on Kearney.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police have not identified the driver.