Police investigate deadly shooting in west Springfield

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the home in the 4100 block of West Kearney Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting was over a complaint, possibly about a housing dispute. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim later died. A KY3 crew witnessed police arresting one person at the home. Investigators have not identified the victim in the shooting. Police are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

