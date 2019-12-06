Police investigate robbery on the Missouri State University campus

Police on the campus of Missouri State University is investigating a report of a robbery.

Officers responded Friday morning just after midnight near Cherry Street south of Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Police say two approached the victim and demanded the victim's wallet. The two then left with the wallet. The victim was not injured.

If you have any information concerning this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or 911 for immediate assistance. The university reminds students to utilize the Bear Line shuttle.