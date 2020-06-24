Police officer wounded in deadly shootout at Springfield Kum & Go returns to work

Springfield Officer Josiah Overton returned to work Tuesday after he was injured in the line of duty in a deadly shootout at a Kum & Go.

It happened late March 15 at the Kum and Go on East Chestnut Expressway when Officer Overton and Officer Christopher Walsh responded to an active shooter situation. Police say a shooter killed three inside the store and Officer Walsh as he responded. The shooter injured Officer Overton.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a post on Facebook, the department shared its thoughts on Officer Overton's return to the job.

"We are grateful there is good news to come from the horrific tragedy. We are so incredibly thankful to be able to celebrate the return of our brother and we are proud of his strength and perseverance. His big smile and positive attitude were sorely missed! He is an inspiration to us all.

We love you, Josiah."