Police respond to ‘active shooter situation’ in Jersey City

(Gray News) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to a report of a gunman or gunmen in Jersey City, N.J.

Jean Jadezaia, spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN that it was an “active shooting situation.”

The Associated Press reported SWAT teams and federal agents responded to the scene, and police blocked off the major thoroughfare. Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m.

Video posted to social media showed a large group of armed officers walking down a sidewalk in the area near several shops. The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist, AP said.

The Jersey City School District and other officials said schools in the area had been placed in lockdown.

