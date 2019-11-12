Police rule deaths of Mountain Home, Ark. couple as tragic murder-suicide

Police in Mountain Home, Ark. ruled a couple's deaths as a tragic murder-suicide.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab finished the autopsies this week on the bodies of Larry Skeen, 80, and wife Sharon Skeen, 75.

Police found a letter sized note attached to the back door of the residence directed the Mountain Home Police Department to additional information inside their home. Police found packages of information containing delivery instructions and their final wishes. One package was addressed to their attorney.

It is believed one or both were experiencing health issues and their resulting deaths were prearranged between them. Investigators continue to work finalizing their investigation.