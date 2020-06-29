Police say 3 fatally shot in northern Arkansas, suspect in custody in Missouri

Police in Blytheville say three people were shot to death during a party and a suspect has been arrested in Missouri.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Sunday that the nephew of one of the victims was arrested near St. Louis for the Saturday afternoon shooting deaths of 54-year-old Oscar Lane, 54-year-old Joyce Adams and 29-year-old Virginia Bailey, all of Blytheville. Thompson said another person was wounded in the shooting but is recovering. Thompson said the suspect was Lane's nephew and that a motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspect is jailed in Missouri pending extradition to Arkansas.