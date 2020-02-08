Thai soldier fatally shoots more than 10 people

(AP) - Police in northeastern Thailand say a soldier has shot multiple people, killing more than 10, and fled to a popular shopping mall.

A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier, stationed outside the city, initially shot dead another soldier and a woman, and wounded a third person.

Two local police officers, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the mall, where shooting continued.

