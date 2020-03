Police are investigating a crash that turned one truck on its top in Springfield Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash at Dale and Pierce, near National and Kearney.

Investigators say one car full of passengers had been a part of some sort of disturbance near the crash scene. Police say witnesses say the car blew through a stop sign and hit the pickup. The crash flipped the truck.

Police say nobody was hurt, despite the seriousness of the crash.