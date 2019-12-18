Detectives say suspected shooter at Springfield Underground claims PTSD

The suspected shooter Tuesday morning at Springfield Underground told Springfield Police Department detectives he suffers from PTSD.

Stanley Johnson, 26, of Springfield, faces charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is jailed in the Greene County Jail.

Police have not identified the victim in the shooting. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He is expected to be okay.

Officers responded to the Kraft Foods Distribution Center at the Springfield Underground shortly before 8 a.m. Officers say Johnson had driven a vehicle into the underground area of the facility. The shooting victim told police he saw Johnson running toward his truck. He told detectives he first thought Johnson was an employee and needed help. He then realized Johnson had two handguns. As the victim tried to drive away, the victim told police Johnson attempted to get into the cab, but lost his balance. The victim told police Johnson then fired a shot, hitting him. The victim told police he wrestled Johnson to the ground and grabbed the guns. Other employees then called 911. Investigators say that move could have saved the lives of others.

The victim told police he had no knowledge of who Johnson was.

Detectives say Johnson, in an interview with them, said he had suffered from PTSD in the past. They say Johnson told them he had been prescribed medication, but was not taking it.