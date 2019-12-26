Police search for man involved in possible attempted abduction in Strafford, Mo.

Officers are searching for a man possibly involved in a possible attempted abduction in Strafford, Mo.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of Evergreen and Gillespie near I-44 around noon. Officers believe the man tried to abduct someone at gunpoint. He then left the area on foot.

Investigators say the victim is safe. Officers involved have not released the man's identify.

Greene County and Webster County deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol are assisting officers with the Strafford Police Department.

Greene County Deputies are currently assisting the Strafford Police Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office in the area of Evergreen and Gillespie in Strafford. Initial information was of a male subject who attempted to abduct someone at gunpoint. The male fled on foot and deputies are searching the area. The victim is safe and we will release more as it becomes available.