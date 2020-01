Police say they are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the foot in west Springfield Wednesday.

Officers responded to Kansas and College around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kum and Go.

Police say the victim and the shooter knew each other. The victim told police there was an altercation before the shooting. The victim is hospitalized for the gunshot wound.

We do not know a description of the shooter or the identity of the victim.