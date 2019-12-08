Police search for two suspects involved in armed robbery at Missouri State University

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery that occurred at Missouri State University campus, early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:20 AM on the south east corner of Elm and Kimbrough.

Police say two students were walking through the area when a suspect appeared from an unknown direction and hit one of the students multiple times.

A second suspect then displayed a firearm and demanded the student's wallet. The victim and other student then fled the suspects and reported the incident to a police officer.

The first suspect is described as a white male, in his 20's, 6'2" tall, thin build and clean shaven. He was seen wearing black clothing and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20's, 5'8" tall, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, thick eye brows and brown hair.

The suspects were last seen fleeing south on Kimbrough.

If you have any information concerning this incident you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810, or dial 911.