Police say they are searching for a man wanted in a midday home invasion in Springfield.

Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. at 1625 West State near Kansas Expressway.

Police say a couple were inside when the man broke into home. A homeowner fired warning shots. The intruder then left the home on foot. A woman inside the home suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released a description of the intruder. However, officers consider him armed and dangerous.