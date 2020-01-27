Police searching for runaway juvenile from Nixa, Mo.; likely in Springfield area

Police in Nixa, Mo. need your help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Krissa Ormsby, 17, disappeared on January 27 around 5 p.m. from her Nixa home.

She is described as 5’02” 120 pounds with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in the front, green Nike tennis shoes and dark-colored coat. She is believed to be in Springfield.

If you see Krissa or know her location contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030.