Police searching for suspect in Springfield convenience store armed robbery

Springfield police are searching for a black male wearing a blue hoodie who pulled a gun and demanded money at Rapid Roberts on Kansas Expressway Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department said police were dispatched to a robbery in progress.

He said the suspect came in armed with a gun and displayed the gun to customers and the clerk. Ringgold said the clerk gave the man the money and the suspect fled on foot toward the apartments nearby.

"A K9 track was done which led us to a dead end spot, usually an indication that the subject probably had a car waiting, got in a car and left," Ringgold said.

He said nobody was hurt. The store will be closed until the investigation is complete.

