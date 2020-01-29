Police seek dad, baby after 3 women killed in South Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a father and baby who’ve been missing since three women were found shot to death.

Miami-Dade police say officers had been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found shot and killed in a home on 187th Avenue.

Wednesday morning’s alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing.

The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect.

He’s believed to be traveling in a white van with decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

