Police seek witnesses in death of St. Louis rapper

St. Louis County police investigating the death of the rapper known as Huey are urging witnesses to his fatal shooting to come forward.

The rapper, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot to death on June 25. Huey was best known for his 2006 debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," which reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Police believe a suspect or suspects drove down the street and opened fire on a group of people outside a home. Investigators believe that up to 10 people were at the scene, and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.