Police warn MSU students of spike in stolen bikes

It doesn't take long to find a crowded bike rack on Missouri State University's Springfield campus. With a larger student population, comes more bike users. Police and school safety officials also said that means more opportunities for bike theft.

"I'm a full-time student, I'm here five days a week, I ride my bike every day, rain or shine,” said Mitch Block, a Junior at Missouri State University.

Block said he was shocked to come out of his biology exam last Tuesday evening, around 6:00, to see his lock cut and no bike in sight. “I had a pretty beefy cable lock, but at some time they just came and cut it,” said Block.

Block said he called campus security immediately and filed a police report. “They spoke as if they thought someone was coming around every four to six hours and was stealing a bicycle,” said Block of the conversation he had with a campus security officer at the time of the incident.

KY3 and KSPR News checked to see just how common bike thefts were on campus. Both, Campus Safety Officials and Springfield Police stated bike thefts are on the rise at Missouri State.

Springfield Police Officer Jacob Boomgaardin said there's a number of reasons why these crimes could be going up. “One, people seem to like chain locks which are easy to break,” began Officer Boomgaardin. “Also, I think more students are choosing bicycles as modes of transportation."

Andrew Englert, the Associate Director for Missouri State’s Department of Safety and Transportation, agreed. Englert said since the start of October, there’s been more than a dozen bikes reported stolen.

Englert and Boomgaardin both recommend U Bolt Locks over the typical chain locks because they aren't as easy to cut through. They also recommend bike owners place locks high on the bike, so any suspicious activity is easily recognizable. Other precautions to take include putting a serial number on your bike and registering it with the school's transportation office. “That provides us the opportunity to contact them if we find their bike and return it to them,” said Englert.

Englert ended the interview talking about the steps the University is taking to help keep students’ property safe and catch thieves. “Last week, we put out a blog post detailing what you can do,” he said. “We've also re-positioned some of our cameras to focus in on our bike racks, we've increased our patrols around the bike racks, and we've actually had some success making contact with individuals that aren't affiliated with campus near the bike racks."

Mitch Block said he plans to press charges and wants his fellow students to be on the lookout. “If you see anyone with tools by a bicycle and it's locked up, instantly call campus security and take a photo or video of the individual,”

Police said when they catch one bike thief they usually find more than just one bike with them.