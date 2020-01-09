Police warn of ticket scams ahead of Chiefs playoff game

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to host the Houston Texans in the second round of NFL playoffs this weekend, police warn fans to watch out for ticket scams.

The Prairie Village Police Department says some fans, who believed they were purchasing to playoff tickets, were tricked into making purchases.

Police announced via Facebook that the seller used a 913 or 816 number, received an online payment for the tickets, then blocked one victim's number. The telephone numbers were reportedly fake numbers created online.

In order to avoid scams, police recommend purchasing tickets through a verified source, such as NFL.com or Ticketmaster.

After a bye week, the Chiefs take on the Texans in the AFC Divisional playoffs at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

