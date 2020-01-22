Police work several ice-related crashes in Springfield Wednesday

Police around Springfield are working several crashes because of slick roads Wednesday.

A mixture of wintry weather hit the Springfield area around 8 a.m. It quickly turned roads to ice in the area.

One crash tied up traffic at Sunshine and Kansas. The crash damaged two cars. Another car slid off the James River Freeway exit at State Highway FF. Police closed Republic Road over James River freeway around 10 a.m. for a multiple-vehicle crash.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team says we could see a mixture of more wintry weather throughout Wednesday.

