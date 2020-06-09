Polk County Health Department releases potential COVID-19 exposures

The Polk County Health Center (PCHC) confirmed three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Polk County.

The cases are a result of exposure to a positive contact from domestic travel. The patients are in quarantine.

More than 50 individuals who have been in contact with the new cases while patients were infectious. They have been asked to monitor fever and conditions.

“It is important to remember that we should interact with our environment as if we are sick or those around us are sick. If you are sick, please stay home to protect your friends and neighbors,” says Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center Administrator.

During the investigation it has been determined that public notification of the potential exposures is warranted:

*Saturday, June 6: Silo Golf and Country Club between the hours of 2 p.m.-7 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

*Sunday, June 7: Westlake Ace Hardware between the hours of 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

*Sunday, June 7: Hibbett Sports between the hours of noon - 5 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

*Sunday, June 7: Bolivar Walmart between the hours of 7:30p.m. - 8:30p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

*Tuesday, June 9, Hibbett Sports between the hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

Anyone who was at the above locations at the time of potential exposure is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· cough,

· fever,

· shortness of breath,

· chills,

· muscle pain,

· sore throat

· and new loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Citizens Memorial Hospital is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a CMH doctor’s order. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms should complete a CMH Virtual Visit or call a CMH clinic for screening to obtain the order. More information is available at citizensmemorial.com.