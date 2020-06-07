Polk County announces fourth case COVID-19, timeline of potential exposures

The Polk County Health Center (PCHC) has confirmed its fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Polk County.

The patient, a Polk County resident, is currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case is a result of domestic travel.

Health leaders have contacted anyone who may have come into contact with the individual. They will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center epidemiology team.

PCHC offered this timeline of potential exposures from its fourth patient.

-Saturday, May 30 (1-4 p.m.), Bolivar Wal-Mart.The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

-On Friday, June 5 (5-6 p.m.), Kum & Go on South Springfield Street, Bolivar. The case was symptomatic and was not masked.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

-cough,

-fever,

-shortness of breath,

-chills,

-muscle pain,

-sore throat,

-new loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.