Polk County sheriff arrests man wanted for firing shots into Iowa McDonald's

The Polk County, Mo. sheriff arrested a man wanted for firing shots into an Iowa McDonald's, targeting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Sheriff Danny Morrison tells KY3 officers arrested Demarcus Stokes, 20, Monday evening in Morrisville. The sheriff made the arrest in the parking lot of a convenience store. Sheriff Morrison found Stokes hiding in the back of a van.

Stokes faces an attempted murder charge for the shooting Sunday in Ames, Iowa. Investigators say Stokes fired the shots Sunday into the McDonald's. The couple ducked when the shots were fired, barely missing them.

Iowa authorities tracked him to the Morrisville area Monday.