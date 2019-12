The popular kids attraction Sky Zone in Springfield closed this week.

The trampoline jumping business opened at Kansas and Sunset in December of 2014. It featured 30,000 square feet of trampolines for jumping, basketball and dodgeball. It was a hot spot for birthday parties.

KY3 found two simple notes on the door about the closing. One is a court notice. The other shares information about the management of the property.

We are working to reach Sky Zone representatives.