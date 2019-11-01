Popular restaurant in Mountain Home, Ark., destroyed by fire

Daylight did little to warm Scott Callies' spirits Friday.

"You turn numb at first for a while," he said.

The Olde Tyme Restaurant On The Square owner showed us what was left of his business after the fire ripped through the building.

We're starting to come to terms with it, come to grips with it. There's not a chance of opening up in the near future," Callies said.

Firefighters were actually the first ones to see the smoke as they were passing by the building while coming back from another call.

The family got the call about the fire around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Community members said those firefighters had a lot on their hands.

"We set up two master streams," said Capt. Gary Pyszka, the Mountain Home Fire marshal. "We had a ladder truck and a tower truck. And started doing a defensive operation."

The owners said if not for their quick actions, the whole square could’ve gone up in flames.

"You get to the point where you know you're not going to save this building, and their focus had to change to how are we going to save it from spreading. For them to be able to contain it just to our building was a blessing," Callies said.

The restaurant meant a lot to the Callies, who owned it for 13 years.

Firefighters who helped put it out found themselves caught up in the emotions too.

"My wife and I were just here Tuesday for lunch, and it's a staple of the community. There's a lot of people driving by wanting to have breakfast," Pyszka said.

Customers said the Olde Tyme was the place to go to in Mountain Home, whether you're from here or just visiting.

"It's kind of the gathering place. It's a place where friends and family can just come and have a cup of coffee, piece of pie, or a breakfast or lunch," said Dale Hoffmann, a customer.

Right now the Callies are focusing on finding new jobs for their six employees as they piece together a future that may not include a rich piece of Mountain Home's past.

"I'd love to still be involved in this community and still be going forward. I just don't know the route that we're going to have to take to get there," Callies said.

The fire marshal hopes to determine the cause of the fire by Monday.