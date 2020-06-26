Possible COVID-19 exposures announced at Branson church, Hollister businesses

The Taney County Health Department has released a timeline of potential exposures Friday after announcing three new cases of COVID-19.

Two new cases are considered community-spread, while one case is travel-related. Close contacts will be notified and quarantine at home, per the health department.

The following timeline of potential exposures was released regarding the new cases.

Sunday, June 21

Branson Church of Christ

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5-6 p.m. (unmasked)

Monday, June 22

Arrowhead Building Supply in Hollister

8-10 a.m. (unmasked)

Alexander Park in Branson

7:30-8:30 p.m. (unmasked)

Thursday, June 25

Country Mart in Hollister

Noon to 1 p.m.

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

On Friday, The Taney County Health Department announced that the health department board passed a resolution in support of universal masking at all indoor public spaces in the county.

Taney County has reported 43 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.