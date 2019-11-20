Possible changes on tap for Branson's microbrewery ordinance

Beer lovers may soon be able to taste more local brews in Branson. The city is one step closer to loosening its ordinance on microbreweries.

The change will allow for up to six microbreweries in town and make the rules for those microbreweries less strict.

Brewing in Branson for more than 15 years, Charles Stennett says making beer started as a hobby.

"It takes five days to ferment and two days to chill," Stennett said.

Simply called Charlie's Beer, the house-made brews on tap at Charlie's Steak, Ribs, and Ale Restaurant flow from the city's only microbrewery.

"I'm a restaurant guy that has a bar, not a bar that has a restaurant," Stennett said.

Under the current city ordinance, at least half of microbreweries' sales must be food, not alcohol. However, at its last meeting, the Board of Aldermen took the first step toward getting rid of that rule.

"That's probably the biggest difference, eliminating that 50 percent food sales requirement," Assistant City Administrator John Manning said.

Manning says if the changes receive full approval, the city will still only allow six microbreweries, limited to producing 10,000 barrels or fewer per year.

"Just eliminate those barriers to people that are just focused on selling the craft brew," Manning said.

As more people look for local beer, there's been a boom in breweries in recent years.

"We do have a lot of people that come in just specifically for the beer," Stennett said. "With the exception of Taney County, especially in Springfield, we've seen a lot of microbreweries popping up."

City leaders say considering this change could boost the local economy.

"You're looking at ten to twenty person operations, so it'll bring in jobs, it'll bring in some growth and it'll also help with tourism and the locals," Manning said.

This change is not yet final. The board will consider the final reading of the ordinance change during its next meeting.