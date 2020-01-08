Ozarks school districts preparing now for possible flooded roads

Some areas across the Ozarks will see some heavy rain at the end of the week.

School officials and fire fighters talk about how they are preparing.

Friday, school officials and first responders will be monitoring rainfall closely - as some areas could see anywhere from two to four inches. Obviously, the first areas that could be a problem are low-water crossings and other low-lying areas. School officials say bus drivers know the protocol about driving in high water and firefighters want everyone to remember that well-know four word phrase.

On any given day, around 800 students ride the bus in the West Plains School District.

Assistant Superintendent and Transportation Director Dr. Luke Boyer says all eyes will be on student safety as rain falls Friday.

"We can't chance it, Dr. Boyer said. If a kid can't make it to school a day, we can deal with that. We can't deal with kids coming to school in dangerous conditions."

Over the years, the district has identified about seven or eight problem spots.

Every one of them will be checked well before the first bell rings.

"We're at the bus barn by 4, 4:30 in the morning. We'll start checking those routes, Dr. Boyer told KY3. We have drivers and faculty members throughout the district, so we'll start making phone calls and actually driving out to those low-water crossings to start making adjustments, if necessary."

Dr. Boyer says bus drivers know the district's protocol about driving in high water.

"The protocol is they don't cross. Thankfully, for most of our routes, we have multiple accesses to homes. So there's only a few houses in our district that we can't reach. Bus routes may run a little bit behind. It's just something we take into consideration with the district," Dr. Boyer added.

Firefighters have had to make swift water rescues before and will be ready again.

"We actually try to organize, get our teams together and make sure equipment is ready and everything is ready to go in the event that we are called out and requested," Lt. Grant Sholes explained.

Lt. Sholes urges if you can't see the roadway, remember the well-known, four-word phrase.

"Especially at night, I want to remind everybody to Turn around, don't drown," Lt. Sholes exclaimed.

One other thing to consider -If you do decide to drive through water that you are unsure of the depth of, remember you aren't just putting your life in danger, but the lives of first responders as well.

